Stop Demarketing Nigeria with Religious Persecution Falsehood, FG Warns Politicians





The federal government has admonished desperate politicians and the political elite with vested interest to desist from spreading falsehood about religious persecution in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who gave the admonition in London on Wednesday, said that those who engaged in the act were doing so to demarket the country globally.

The minister is in London to engage with international media organisations and other think tanks.

“We are aware that some people are demarketing the country and there is no length they have not gone to do this.

“But the honest truth is that there is nothing like religious persecution in Nigeria.

“There is no state in Nigeria that has Muslims without Christians.

“We must be very careful not to demarket our country simply because we have not been able to get what we want,” he said.

The minister fingered desperate politicians as the peddlers of the falsehood, noting that the effect could be dire for the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper