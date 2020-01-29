Nigeria’s ranking is another wake-up call on the fight against corruption

The response of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation to the 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) released last week by Transparency International (TI) which ranked Nigeria 146 out of 180 countries is both unnecessary and unhelpful. The right attitude would be to accept the report as yet another wake-up call on the challenge of fighting a scourge that has been with us for a long time.

However, to be consistently rated low not only on the anti-corruption war but in virtually all critical indices of development is a sad reminder of what we have left undone. What is certain here is that our leaders have not got it right in terms of judicious allocation of resources for the benefit of the populace. The monumental waste in the name of governance at virtually all levels has all combined to deny the people a…