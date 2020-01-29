Two Die as Lassa Fever Spreads to Gombe

Seven suspected cases of Lassa fever have been recorded in Gombe State, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ahmed Gana, has disclosed.

Gana made this disclosure in Gombe yesterday while briefing journalists on the outbreak and spread of the disease in the country.

He said that out of the seven suspected cases, two were confirmed and out of the confirmed cases, one died while the other one was treated and discharged.

Gana said among the remaining five suspected cases, one later died while waiting laboratory confirmation and the remaining four were undergoing treatment at the isolated ward of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.

According to him, the first confirmed case was from Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba which was presented at the Teaching Hospital Gombe, where he was diagnosed of Lassa fever and he was treated and discharged.

He said the second case was brought unconscious from Bayo council area in Borno and he died while…