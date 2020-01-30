JAMB Hands over 38 Operators to Law Enforcement Agencies for Cyber Crime

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) wednesday handed over 38 operators of various Computer Based Test (CBT) centres drawn from the six geopolitical zones to law enforcement officers for alleged cyber crime using the Virtual Private Network (VPN).

VPN extends a private network across a public network and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing services were directly connected to the private network.

The operators were accused of extending the VPN to illegal outposts to register some candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and those seeking admission through Direct Entry (DE).

During a one-on-one engagement between the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, and the arrested CBT operators at the board’s headquarters in Bwari, revealed that some registered fictitious names and National Identity Numbers (NIN) with JAMB as…