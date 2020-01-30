Nigeria Records $4.7bn Impact Investment from 2015, Says Report

Nigeria recorded $4.7 billion inflow of impact investment from 2015 to date, the Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) said in a new report.

The report, which was contained in a study on “Impact Investing and Policy Landscape Analysis: Nigeria and Ghana,” indicated that Nigeria’s impact investment market of $4.7 billion was 3.9 times the size of Ghana’s $1.2billion since 2015.

According to the study conducted by IIF with support from Ford Foundation and Dalberg, the number of impact investors active in the two countries increased markedly with 50 additional players since 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that impact investing refers to investments into companies, organisations and funds with the intention to generate beneficial social or environmental impact alongside a financial return.

As at 2015, Nigeria and Ghana represented more than half (54 per cent) of impact investing capital in the region, with Nigeria receiving…