Strengthening Local Rice Production – THISDAYLIVE

The decision of the federal government to close the country’s land borders has resulted to increased local rice production, writes Oluchi Chibuzor

The volume of rice produced locally has soared to eight million metric tonnes with the federal government aiming to achieve 18 million tonnes by 2023.

This development can only be sustained if farmers are motivated towards increasing yield per hectares across the federation to meet the Agricultural Policy Programme.

This would ensure food security and increase agro-export to boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Reports have it that Nigeria has about 12 million rice farmers, and the number is expected to keep growing.

Global rice consumption remains strong. It is driven by both population and economic growth in many Asian and African countries, as Nigerian rice value chain is characterised by yields that are far below what would be possible with improved management, improved market…