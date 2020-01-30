WHO Declares Coronavirus Public Health Emergency

Martins Ifijeh

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Novel Coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

Outside China, there are now 98 confirmed cases of the virus in 18 countries, including eight person-to-person transmissions in Germany, Japan, Vietnam, and the U.S, with over at least 170 deaths, and 7736 confirmed infected cases.

The Director General, WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, who made the declaration after an extra ordinary emergency meeting in Geneva last night, said, “Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems and which are ill-prepared to deal with it, hence the declaration.”

This is only the sixth time in the history of the world health body that such an emergency has been declared, with recent declarations being during the last Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and…