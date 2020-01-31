CeedCap Joins Global Startup Network

Ugo Aliogo

CeedCap has revealed its official membership into the Global Startup Studio Network (GSSN), a network of venture builders, giving start-ups the power to create and grow powerful businesses and make a meaningful impact, wherever they call home.

According to a statement, the company, the milestone is a major move for CeedCap on its mission to become Africa’s leading venture builder and impact investor.

It also stated that CeedCap’s goal was to create 500,000 jobs across Africa by 2050, through digital innovation and impact investing in remarkable entrepreneurs with ambitious and sustainable ideas.

The statement further noted that start-up in Africa are growing at a rapid pace, but despite the recent successes and heightened global recognition, a lot of entrepreneurs still struggle to appropriately execute their ideas.

“The fact remains that a majority of startups still identify poor execution, limited funding, and market access…