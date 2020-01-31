Insecurity: PDP Protests, Petitions US, UK

* Buhari has lost control, judiciary caged, it says

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday embarked on a protest to the United States Embassy and the British High Commission where the party submitted two separate petitions to officials of the embassies.

The protest that started from the PDP alternate office in Maitama ended at the US Embassy and the British High Commission both located at the Diplomatic Avenue in the Central Business Centre in Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen after submitting the two separate petitions to the United States Embassy and the British High Commission, the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has lost control of activities in the country and as such, he can no longer ensure the protection if lives and properties in the country.

He also said that the judiciary was been caged as it is no longer independent.

According to…