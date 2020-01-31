Jubilation as Corps Members Receive N33,000 Minimum Wage

Some corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Enugu State have expressed joy over the payment of N33,000 new monthly minimum wage by the Federal Government.

The corps members, who have been expectant, expressed their happiness while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

Some of the corps members said it was a shock when they started receiving the credit alert at about 2:00a.m on Friday.

The respondents, who spoke to NAN, expressed their joy over the payment, noting that the payment was a New Year package from the federal government.

One of the corps members, Mr. Joseph Odichi said it was like a dream when he got a call at about 3:00am from a fellow corps member about the payment.

“We are really grateful for this administration especially President Muhammadu Buhari for fulfilling its promise especially at this crucial stage of the year. In fact, this is another Good Friday for us.

“We…