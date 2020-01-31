NECO Seeks DSS’ Support to Tackle Exam Malpractice

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

For credibility, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has sought for collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) to check malpractice in the conduct of the Council’s examination.

Chairman, Governing Board of NECO, Dr. Abubakar Saddique who led the Acting Registrar and other management team on a courtesy visit to the Director-General of DSS in Abuja, said the Council had put in place measures aimed at checking examination malpractice, but noted that without adequate security architecture, such measures would not yield the desired results.

In a statement signed by the head of information, Azeez Sani, the chairman stated that among the measures introduced is the biometric capturing of candidates to check impersonation at examination centres.

He therefore appealed to the personnel of DSS to strengthen their collaboration with NECO to prevent any form of malpractice before, during and after the conduct of…