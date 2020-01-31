NPFL: Maikaba Reveals Reason behind Plateau Utd’s Consistency

After his first season at Plateau United which saw the former champions struggle, Abdu Maikaba has enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season placing second on the table after 17 games. The coach has attributed the team’s good run to an adequate preseason the team had.

Maikaba explained to www.npfl.ng ahead of this weekend’s match against Rivers United, that last season poor outing which saw Plateau United narrowly avoiding relegation to the new resolve to prove a point this season.

Maikaba spent most part of his first spell with the national junior team and only had occasional time with his players.

“Actually, our experience of last season helped in our preparation for this season. It was a lesson to us because we had to survive the relegation on the last day of the season.

‘That is why we started preparations for this season very early; we noticed our problems from last…