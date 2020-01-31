Rwanda to Scrap Visa Fees

Rwanda is considering scrapping visa fees for citizens of the Commonwealth nations as well as the African Union and La Francophonie member countries, President Paul Kagame has announced. Kagame made the announcement recently at the International School for Government at King’s College in London, while speaking about Rwanda’s transformation journey.

The conversation was moderated by Alexander Downer, the Executive Chair of the institution. The President emphasised Rwanda’s commitment to trade with the rest of the world.

“We are soon considering exempting citizens of the Commonwealth, as well as the African Union and the Francophonie, from paying visa fees when entering Rwanda,” he said.

The move was expected to ease access to Rwanda for a significant section of the international community.

The Commonwealth has 53 members while Francophonie has 54 member states across the world.

To date, only 17…