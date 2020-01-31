Tambuwal Emerges Silverbird Man of the Year

By Onuminya Innocent

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has formally received the letter conveying his emergence as Silverbird Man of the Year, 2019.

A statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, said the award was in recognition of his achievements in the areas of education, infrastructure development and job creation.

The statement said the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year award will be conferred on him on Friday February 28, 2020 at a ceremony slated to take place at Eko Hotel and Suites on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Receiving the letter from top management staff of the Silverbird Communication, Governor Tambuwal promised to keep providing dividends of democracy to the people of Sokoto state which earned him the award.

He said he was particularly thrilled by the award which he described as credible, because he was overwhelmingly voted for by members of the…