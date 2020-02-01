Buhari Sets up Panel to Study, Address US Visa Ban

President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a committee to study and address the expanded United States Visa ban list on which Nigeria and five other countries were added on Friday.

US President Donald Trump had on Friday added six countries to the nations facing stringent travel restrictions, virtually blocking immigration from Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria. Other five nations added to the expanded visa ban list included Myanmar, where refugees are fleeing genocide; Eritrea, Sudan and Tanzania and Kyrgyzstan.

A statement issued by the State House on Saturday said the committee set up by the President will be chaired by the Minister of Interior, Raufu Aregbesola.

The statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr Femi Adesina, noted that “Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and its international allies especially on matters of global security.”

