CFAO Displays JCB Equipment, Flaunts Quality

By Bennett Oghifo

CFAO Equipment, a subsidiary of the CFAO Group and authorised distributor of JCB Construction Equipment in Nigeria, organised a machine demonstration day in collaboration with JCB officials. The event held on Thursday 23rd of January at the Federal Palace Hotel was a gathering of industry stakeholders, customers and representatives of the two companies.

JCB District Sales Manager, West, and Central Africa, Ilias Chater stated that “we selected CFAO as our partner because they can represent us well and provide quality after-sales service, and we thank our customers for their continuous patronage’. He added that JCB has launched new models of construction equipment suitable for the African Market with minimal electronics, fuel efficiency, adaptable to different sulphuric fuel levels, and easy to maintain.

After the Keynote speech, the guests were ushered to witness a thrilling demonstration experience as different…