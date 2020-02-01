Corruption in Nigeria Like Terrorism, Says Catholic Bishop





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese, Most Rev. (Dr.) John Okeoghene Afereha, has likened corruption in Nigeria to terrorism, saying corruption and terrorist activities of Boko Haram are walking side-by-side to negatively impact the lives of ordinary citizens of the nation.

Afereha asserted that corruption in Nigeria has become so pervasive that it would appear to have assumed a department in the country’s polity as corruption has become part and parcel with poitics and political activities in the country.

The fiery cleric made the remarks during the Thanksgiving Mass at the instance of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Delta State Oil Producing Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh, at the Saint Matthias Catholic Church, Uzere in Isoko South Local Government of Delta State.

Afareha, however, noted that corruption in the country is fuelled by the people’s inordinate love for materialism which, like insurgent Boko…





Source: Thisday Newspaper