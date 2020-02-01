CURTAILING FIRE OUTBREAKS IN LAGOS

Saturday comment1

Tayo Ogunbiyi urges more attention to safety issues

Being a cosmopolitan city and the commercial nerve center of Nigeria, incidences of occasional fire disaster should not entirely be strange in a place like Lagos. However, the spate of fire outbreaks recorded in the metropolis in recent time is becoming quite alarming. Therefore, it has become essential for all and sundry to pay immense attention to safety issues.

It will be recalled that barely two weeks after the sordid Abule-Egba pipeline fire incidence that drew both local and national attention, the popular Amu Plank Market in Mushin, Lagos, also recorded another disastrous fire outbreak that resulted in colossal loss of goods and property. Just as the state government and the people were grappling with this unfortunate occurrence, the famous and ever bustling Balogun market in Lagos Island was also engulfed in fire. Many are yet to really come to terms with…