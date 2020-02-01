Insecurity: PDP Leaders Protest at US, UK Embassies

Say Buhari has lost control, Judiciary caged

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday led a protest to the United States Embassy and the British High Commission where the party handed two separate petitions to officials of the embassies.

The protests that started from the PDP alternate office in Maitama culminated at the US Embassy and the British High Commission both located at the Diplomatic Avenue in the Central Business Centre in Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen after submitting two separate petitions to the United States Embassy and the British High Commission, the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has lost control of activities in the country and as such, he can no longer ensure the protection of lives and property in the country.

He also said that the judiciary…