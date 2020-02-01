Lassa Fever: Enugu Confirms Second Death

Gideon Arinze in Enugu



Enugu State Ministry of Health said it has recorded a second case of Lassa Fever death in the state.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, who confirmed the case while addressing newsmen yesterday, said the victim, a 24-year-old pregnant woman died on Thursday night at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH Enugu, stating that plans are underway to give the body a safe burial.

According to him, the latest victim brings the total number of Lassa-fever-related deaths in the state to two out of three confirmed cases, adding that the first casualty, a 45 -year-old farmer who died on January 22 has since been buried.

He said that after necessary tests were carried out on the three confirmed cases, it was discovered that a total of 189 people had contacts with the first casualty while 39 people had contacts with the second victim, an ex-corps member while four contacts were traced…