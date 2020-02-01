Lifts Force Majeure on Bonny Light Exports

OPEC January output drops on new cuts, Libyan unrest

Chika Amanze-Nwachuku with agency report

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) on Friday lifted a force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil exports, Nigeria’s major oil revenue source.

The Royal Dutch Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary, on January 20, shut down the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) and declared a force majeure on exports of the Bonny Light crude, following attacks on the oil pipeline by vandals.

Force majeure is a legal clause that allows companies to cancel or delay deliveries due to unforeseen circumstances. A Reuters report yesterday quoted an unnamed Shell spokesman to have confirmed the development. Aiteo had announced repairs were completed on Tuesday.

Bonny Light, one of Nigeria’s key export grades, is desired grade among refiners globally owing to its low sulfur. Other grades of Nigerian crude oil are Qua Iboe crude oil, Brass River crude…