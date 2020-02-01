Malami Denies Interfering with High Profile Graft Cases 

Alex Enumah in Abuja



The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday, took on Transparency International (TI) over the latter’s allegations of compromise by Malami in the fight against corruption in the country.

Malami who said he found such allegations as not only a cheap blackmail but false, frivolous and baseless, stressed that it is an attempt by TI to cover up for the its “biased and illogically cooked up 2019 Corruption Perception Index with poor rating of Nigeria.”

The organisation in the report recently released did not only score Nigeria low in the fight against corruption but, went further to indict the AGF as interfering in the prosecution of some high cases such as the Malabu Oil case, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and former Gombe State Governor, Danjuma Goje.

The AGF who spoke through the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations,…