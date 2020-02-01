NDDC Board: Group Urges Senate to Reject Buhari’s Request

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



The Senate has been called upon to reject a request from President Muhammadu Buhari asking it to approve an interim management committee for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and to jettison the NDDC Board confirmed by the Senate.

A statement signed by the National President, Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Democracy (VATLAD), Comrade Igbini Odafe Emmanuel, likened the request by President Buhari to the botched controversial “Third Term” bid by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, which was rejected by the Senate in 2006, saying the national legislative body should reject Mr President’s request in the spirit of patriotism as it is clearly unconstitutional.

While reiterating its convinction that Buhari personally means well for the oil-rich Niger Delta region, the group observed that the president was apparently being misadvised by some self-seeking persons who are motivated simply by greed…