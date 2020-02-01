Peter Obi: Life Not about Owning Billions of Naira, but about What You Did to Add Value

He is almost an eccentric in response to questions and keeps popping up obscure but reasonable angles that make you feel not having given enough consideration to every topic. However, you cannot fault the simplicity and demystifying ordinariness he brings to the environment. Former governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi broke free from poverty too early in life and as a student, he had two cars. He sees women, no matter how beautiful not as an exploratory object. Obi considers the death of Ikemba Nnewi, Dim Odimegwu Ojukwu, who he said was always there for him as one of his saddest moments. Having lost his father early in life, his mother became his guardian angel and bequeathed life principles that he is using. He speaks to Charles Ajunwa and Ahamefula Ogbu on his childhood, how he met his wife, family and more

What are your recollections of your childhood up to…