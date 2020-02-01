Trump Bans Nigerians from Being Issued US Immigrant Visa

Restriction takes effect February 21, Eritrea, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan also affected

Bennett Oghifo with agency report

President Donald Trump of the United States has imposed an Immigrant Visa ban on Nigeria and three other countries – Eritrea, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan, in an expansion of its policy blocking travel from seven other nations.

Immigrant visa is issued to those relocating to the United States. Observers fear the ban may lead to some restrictions on the regular American visitor visa.

Citizens from Nigeria, Eritrea, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan won’t be allowed to apply for visas to immigrate to the U.S. under the policy, which the Trump administration said was designed to tighten security for countries that don’t comply with the U.S. minimum security standards or cooperate to prevent illegal immigration.

Two other countries, Sudan and Tanzania, will be barred from participating in the diversity visa lottery, which randomly…