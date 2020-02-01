Trump’s Spiritual Adviser, Paula White, Adopts MFM Prayers

Pastor Paula White, spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump of United States, is causing some stir within the United States public sphere with her new firebrand prayers.

The source of the prayers, according to the Washington Post ( www.washingtonpost.com ), was linked to the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) church as revealed by a professor of theological studies at Concordia University, André Gagné.

White now freely dishes out her new firebrand prayers as campaigns for the country’s presidential election billed for this year revs up.

In a video of the January 5 sermon, posted by the liberal advocacy group, Right Wing Watch, televangelist pastor Paula White breathlessly calls on Jesus Christ to “command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now.”

She continues: “We declare that anything that’s been conceived in satanic wombs, that it will miscarry, it will not be able to carry forth any plan of destruction,…