Uzodinnma Meets Buhari, Boasts S’Court Won’t Reverse His Victory

Oshiomhole: Returning officer who declared Ihedioha winner senile

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma was yesterday in Abuja formally introduced to President Muhammadu Buhari by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, as the new governor of the state and he came out of the meeting expressing optimism that the Supreme Court will not reverse the victory earlier given to him.

Uzodinma, who spoke to State House correspondents after the meeting, said he was unperturbed by the decision of the ousted governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, to approach the Supreme Court to reverse its judgment which returned him as the winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state.

He said given that the stipulated 60 days within which post-election petitions should be exhausted had elapsed, Ihedioha’s return to the apex court was an exercise in futility.

The governor recalled that he…