A 36-Hour Tour of Nigeria’s Largest State with Relentless Fashola

As part of a nationwide inspection of Nigerian roads, works and housing minister Babatunde Fashola last week embarked on a two-day assessment of five ongoing highway projects in Niger State. Demola Ojo reports

You can tell that works and housing minister, Babtunde Fashola, is irritated by the description of Nigerian roads as “deplorable” by some commentators. “I don’t know where we got it from,” he said as the tour bus moved smoothly along Abuja-Kaduna expressway on its way to Dikko junction, Niger State.

“I’ve checked the meaning of the word and I think you should. But I want you to observe. We’ve been driving for 32 minutes now. Have we entered any pothole?” he asked his co-travellers. The answer was a unanimous no.

He nodded in affirmation. “You will drive eighty to a hundred kilometres and you will get to a section that has failed. And if you…