Coronavirus: Lagos Orders Travelers from China to Observe 14-Day Self-Quarantine

Insists no confirmed case in Lagos

Virus kills 305, infects 14,628, spreads to 28 countries

By Martins Ifijeh

Following the rate of spread of the novel Coronavirus outbreak from China, the Lagos State government has ordered all returning travelers from China and those exposed to travelers from China to observe self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival in Lagos.

The state government has also dismissed reports that a case of novel Coronavirus has been recorded in the state, noting that the person in question who traveled from China has no sign of the virus.

Also, the outbreak has so far killed 305 persons, infected at least 14,628 persons, and has now spread to 28 nations with case fatality rate placed at 2.2 per cent.

An advisory issued Sunday by the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the unsupervised self-quarantine in Lagos was the first step in containing the virus in the state.

Abayomi said: “Self-quarantine is…