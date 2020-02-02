Drones and Lagos’ Push for A Smart City

With the recent purchase of two unmanned aerial vehicles by the Lagos State government for digital mapping and effective planning, stakeholders believe the state is tilting towards becoming a smart city, Martins Ifijehwrites

While Lagos, a home to over 22 million people, is a destination for many Nigerians who crave for the pursuit of happiness because of its cosmopolitan nature and business friendly environment, the increase in population has begun to have a toll on planning, infrastructure, environment and the people.

For instance, housing, lands, transportation, healthcare challenges, air pollution, as well as flooding have continued to threaten the mega-city status the state is known for, hence prompting the state government to push for a change in status from the mega-city it is known for into a smart-city.

To achieve this, the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said his administration has put a number of moves in place, including the…