FCT Police Arrest Five over Corona Virus Hospital Prank





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The FCT Police has arrested five persons for making a prank in the hospital on the corona virus pandemic.

The suspects, four males and a female, were paraded before reporters over the weekend by the spokesman of FCT Police Command DSP Anjuguri Manzah.

Manzah said that the suspects, Peggy Shandi, Abayomi Adedoyin, David Gold Enemigin, Jacob Orji and Priscilla Ajeshola were arrested for acting a script in the Emergency Ward of Wuse General Hospital Abuja that portrayed one of them to be critically ill and was down with the Corona virus.

He said the hospital became suspicious of the persons, when effort made by the medical personnel to administer medical care to the patient was being filmed by the same persons that brought him.

Manzah said on the strength of the complaint from Wuse Hospital management, Police operatives from Wuse Division were deployed to the hospital where the suspects were arrested.

“Though the suspects claimed that they were trying to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper