IN DISPOSSESSED, THE POET BREAKS HIS SILENCE

In his recently launched 121-page book of collection of poetry titled, Dispossessed, James Eze urges his readers to look inwards for the solution to the myriads of problems facing the world. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke reports

Looking more combatant in his attire – a red baseball cap, black t-shirt, black jeans trouser and black sneakers – than sporty, James Eze settled down for an interview.

Wasn’t that, after all, why he was in Lagos that Friday, January 17 afternoon? Indeed, it was all part of an uninterrupted publicity blitz trailing the recent high-octane public presentation of his poetry collection, dispossessed (that’s right, in lower case) on Saturday, December 14, in the Anambra State capital Awka.

Subtitled, “poetry of innocence, transgression and atonement”, the 121-page book contains 76 poems and derives its title from one of the poems in the collection. Penning down the verses was, for the former literary editor of a…