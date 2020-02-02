Lagos Police Impound 188 Motorcycles, 78 Tricycles as Enforcement of Ban Begins

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

Lagos State Police Command has commenced full enforcement of the ban on motorcycles popularly known as okada and tricycles, also known as keke in some local governments and routes in the state.

Already, the police said they have arrested 40 violators, and impounded 188 Motorcycles, as well as 78 tricycles across the affected areas.

According to the state Police Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, the CP Hakeem Odumosu had on February, 1, 2020, deployed area commanders, divisional police officers to effect the ban.

Also deployed were state, area and divisional traffic officers, as well as the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences and other police officers to fully enforce the provisions of the Road Traffic Laws.

He said the enforcement was specially on the ban on the use of motorcycles and tricycles in some local government areas and routes across the state.

He…