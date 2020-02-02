Late Felix Ibru’s Children Fight Dirty Over Property

The late Olorogun Felix Ibru, the first democratically-elected governor of Delta State, had worked hard to give his family a lasting wealth and legacy.

But the wealth bequeathed to the children, Society Watch gathered, is said to be the cause of enmity among them.

How? Two children of the deceased, Oyovwevotu Felix Ibru and Amrotorigbeya Elaine Ibru, are said to have instituted a court case against other siblings over the running of their father’s company, Ibru Prefabs Limited, before a federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The petitioners, it was gathered, alleged that one of their siblings, Dr. Aidido Paul Ibru, was running the estate of their late father in a manner which is unfairly prejudicial and discriminatory to their interest.

A source said, “Dr. Aidido Paul Ibru, on his own, assumed the administration, control and management of the estate left by their late father without obtaining the consent or authority of the Court,…