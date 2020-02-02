Osun Vows Economic Liberation for Women

By Yinka Kolawole

The Osun State government has assured indigenes of the state that no fewer than 200 indigent women will be economically independent before the end of the first quarter of the year.

Speaking on the menace of rape, domestic violence and other forms of oppression against women in Osogbo weekend, the state Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Olubukola Olaboopo, said no stone will be left unturned in making sure women in the state are economically liberated.

Olaboopo urged women to speak out any time their rights are tampered with.

According to her, “We have immediately commenced activities. So far, we have organized sensitization programme to commemorate the elimination of violence against women and the whole of Osun came out to join us. We had deputy governor, all cabinet members, all men and women from across the cadres.

“It was to sensitise our people that it is no longer tolerated for women to be violated and…