PDP Accuses APC of Moves to Influence S’Court on Imo

Implores apex court to preserve integrity

Uzodinma: Go and prepare for 2023

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Amby Uneze in Owerri

Less than 48 hours after filling a review of the judgment sacking its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State at the Supreme Court, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of moves to sway the apex court to jettison demands by Nigerians for a sincere review of the allegedly defective judgment on the Imo governorship election.

The PDP, which sternly cautioned the APC to stop its blackmail and lobbying of the judiciary, however urged the Supreme Court to seize the opportunity of the review to right the wrong and not persevere in error.

But the new governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has advised the PDP and its sacked candidate, Ihedioha to stop wasting time about the current mandate but start an early…