REGINA ASKIA – I HAD A CRUSH





I do not think there was any full-blooded Nigerian male who did not have a crush on this wonder from heaven in the 80s. Mbok, this my sister was extremely beautiful.

I still remember her eyes. Those eyes where something else and used to follow me in my dreams. Those days when my father stumbled on my cache of playboy magazines under my bed and seized them, leaving me lonely with nothing to keep me company during those long dark nights after NEPA had struck, I would just bring up the goddess, Regina Askia and keep her in my head.

I would now dream of me and her in my village stream in Nsit Ibom. We would just be playing in the clear waters and be singing some Ibibio folk songs and I would be whispering somethings in her ear and she would smile and whisper back to me and I would be so happy and then I would hug her and she would hug me back and then she would be calling me in a romantic fashion ‘Ini – which is the pet name my mummy calls me – Ini I am so happy, I am yours and I…





Source: Thisday Newspaper