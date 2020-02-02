Road to 2023 Presidency: How Feasible is Tinubu’s Game Plan?

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, fingers are already pointing towards the fit, fierce and fortunate of the aspiring lot. This lot includes several notable individuals, some of which have already tried their hands at grasping the mantle, only to have it slip past greasy palms. Of all those being primed to star as lead protagonist in the show, none has experienced more traction than APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Since the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari assumed power stakeholders and political analysts have been casting sidelong glances at Tinubu. It, apparently, seemed good to them to consider him the most practical follow-up to Buhari’s administration. Whether this deduction is in hope or in horror remains a buttoned-down mystery. As does Tinubu’s intentions, truth be told.

First week of the new year, Tinubu visited the president at the State House, Abuja. That single visit has…