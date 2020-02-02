TITILOPE SONUGA: EMBRACING MOTHERHOOD, ELECTRIFYING THE STAGE

Vanessa Obioha’s encounter with the award-winning poet, spoken word artist, and actor, Titilope Sonuga, who recently added a feather to her cap by penning the critically-acclaimed musical, ‘Ada The Country’, reveals a woman with a grand design to capture and titivate the imagination

It’s the last day of ‘Ada the Country’ musical and theatre goers were trickling in. The regular tickets were sold out and only those who could afford the VIP or VVIP had access to the musical which started showing on January 2. The last-minute rush was unexpected. For the three days, the musical showed at Agip Recital Hall of MUSON Centre, the hall was almost full. But on this last day, the hall was spilling with both first-timers and avid fans of theatre.

Somewhere in that packed hall sat Titilope Sonuga, the award-winning poet, spoken word artist, and actor who penned the musical. It was her first attempt at playwrighting. Her previous works…