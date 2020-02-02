Tunde Ayeni, Others in Trouble over Alleged ₦6.5bn Fraud





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has earned itself a reputation at home and abroad of being matchlessly merciless, untiringly tolerating, and rather disposed to pursue matters with harsh determination. And the latest set of individuals to be caught in its nets is no less reputable than the last – and will definitely not be the last.

Included in this group in EFCC’s eagle eyes are former Chairman of Skye Bank, Mr. Tunde Ayeni; former executive governor of Kogi State, Captain Idris Wada; retired Air Vice Marshal Salihu Atawodi, and about four others – and a serving governor who shall not be named. These have knots – to the staccato tune of 6.5 billion – to unbind before the money-police agency.

It has been alleged that the N6.5 billion fraud was masterfully executed by the terminated members of the Presidential Implementation Committee on Maritime Security (PICOMSS), a committee headed by Atawodi. Here, 4.9 billion of the 6.5 is allegedly nesting in PICOMMS…





Source: Thisday Newspaper