What Next for Akinwunmi Ambode?

If ever there is reservation on the flux of power in the field of politics, a momentary once-over of history is a fitting remedy. A man whose frosty gaze in recent years melted the hearts of his subjects might today tumble into a hall of the notably influential and only earn blank gazes. Grace to grass, grass to grace, grass to wild bush, it little matters; mutability is lord.

From the topmost cabin of Lagos power to plying the undercurrents of erratic life, it would seem as if the former Executive Governor of the Centre of Excellence has passed into the quieter demesne of Nigerian politics – the same space inhabited by the untried green, and the tired brown of political ambition. But nothing speaks more about the future of man that his past.

Akinwunmi Ambode came from Epe area of Lagos, brandishing a fiery wit and a kind of staccato charisma that soon distinguished him in civil service. From being the acting auditor general for Local…