‘75% Dealers Trade on Devices Not Approved by NCC’

Emma Okonji



Facts have emerged that unlicensed dealers estimated to reach 75 per cent are currently trading on devices that are not approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Licensed dealers of tracking devices and equipment, who made the disclosure during the second Type Approval Sensitisation Workshop, organised by the NCC in Lagos recently, called on the NCC to protect the remaining 25 per cent licenced equipment dealers who have genuinely invested in the business, and to also sanitise the business environment in order to boost customers’ confidence.

Managing Director/CEO of Beta Bridges, Mr. Richard Abiodun, said there was need for the NCC to address the market threat emanating from unlicensed dealers who sell devices and equipment that are not Type Approved by NCC, thus selling counterfeited and substandard devices, just to make quick money.

In his presentation, NCC’s Consultant on Telecoms Devices and Equipment,…