Buhari, Fayemi Mourn Ex-NADECO Chieftain, Arthur Nwankwo

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja and Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi at the weekend condoled with government and people of Anambra State over the demise of former Vice Chairman of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and prolific writer, Dr. Arthur Agwuncha Nwankwo, saying posterity will always remember his labour and sacrifices.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari commiserated with the family, friends, professional and political associates of the deceased.

According to Adesina, Buhari encouraged them to find solace in the contributions the writer made to national and global development by consistently pursuing and projecting values of peace, unity and love.

“President Buhari affirms that the late writer’s bridge-building efforts, like supporting the famous Handshake Across the Niger, and carefully…