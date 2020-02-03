Buhari Queries Nanono over Fertilizer Import Waivers

Cancels licenses, CBN warns banks, forex dealers against violations of fertilizer initiative

Ibrahim Mohammed

President Muhammadu Buhari has queried the Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, for issuing import wavers to some companies to import fertilizer into the country contrary to the presidential fertilizer initiative policy, which focuses on increasing local production capacity for the product.

The query came through the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, requesting explanations on the breach of presidential policy.

Nigeria and Morocco had signed a memorandum of understanding in December 2016 to help the former revive its ailing fertilizer industry through the supply of phosphates for local blending.

The MOU, which was consummated in 2018 during the visit of Buhari to Morocco, had helped to revive 28 of the country’s comatose companies, which were primed to increase Nigeria’s production capacity to 2.3…