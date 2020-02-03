Controversy around Tarkwa Bay Eviction

Chiemelie Ezeobi and Sunday Ehigiator report that while civil society and non governmental organisations condemn the recent eviction of Tarkwa Bay residents, the taskforce and Lagos State government have cited the huge scale pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the island as valid reasons for the eviction

The joint task force against pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft, comprising the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army, Nigerian AirForce, police and even the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), recently drew the ire of civil society and non governmental organisations, including human rights body, Amnesty International, for evicting the residents of Tarkwa Bay, one of the many islands that dot Lagos.

Eviction

On January 21, 2020, residents of Tarkwa Bay, a waterfront community near the Lagos harbour, were evicted by security operatives and their make shift homes demolished. Purportedly housing about 10,000 people, the…