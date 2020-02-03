Costly War Without End – THISDAYLIVE

Nseobong Okon-Ekong and Kingsley Nwezeh write that the 10-year insurgency war in the North-east of Nigeria has become intractable due a convergence of business interests from virtually all the stakeholders

A couple of incidents have happened in quick succession in the last few days to bring home the grim reality of the devastating conflict in parts of Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa states. First, was the forbidding evidence of the beheading of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa State, Reverend Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram because the clergy refused to be converted to Islam. A few weeks earlier, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of the Nigerian Islamist group, Boko Haram that broke away in 2016 released a video of the beheading of 11 Christians captured in Borno State.

News also broke of Leah Sharibu, the only Christian girl of the 110 school girls…