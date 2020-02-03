Demolition: Call Zamfara Gov to Order, APC Guber Candidate’s Family Petitions Buhari

The family of the 2019 gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Mukhtar Idris, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, over the plan by the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle to demolish a property belonging to their father in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

In a two-page petition to the President, signed by three members of the family including Aminu Shehu Idris, Sani Shehu Idris and Salisu Shehu Idris, the family, accused the governor of persecuting the family members.

Alhaji Mukhtar Idris, Koguna Gusau, a member of the family was the Governor-elect of Zamfara in 2019 before his victory was upturned by the Supreme Court few days to his inauguration last year.

The petition dated February 3, 2020 reads: “Your Excellency, we would like to draw your attention to the worrisome situation our family has found itself under the administration of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

“Late last year,…