Digital Economy Nigeria’s Most Promising Alternative to Oil, says Obaseki

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

In order to diversify the Nigeria economy, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called for adoption of smart Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools and solutions as an alternative to oil.

He also warned that the country would not develop if the bulk of the country’s savings are still tied to buying foreign exchange for importation.

The governor who stated this at the Edo State Annual Banker’s Dinner held in Benin City, recently, said the growth of the digital economy was vital in providing ICT-driven solutions to everyday problems, noting that the sector remains the most potent in mobilising other sectors to align with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the Federal Government.

According to the governor, Nigeria was not going to develop if citizens don’t utilise deposits and savings effectively to drive growth and advancement.

“Nobody…