Ecobank Agribusiness Summit Set to Hold

Ecobank Nigeria has said all is set for its Agric Business Summit 2020.

The agribusiness summit is part of the bank’s determination to further showcase the potentials in the agricultural sector of the nation’s economy in partnership with Vanguard newspapers, the Economic Forum Series and Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG).

The summit with the theme: ‘Unlocking productivity and investment opportunities across the Agribusiness value chain,’ is scheduled for February 13, 2020, in Lagos.

Ecobank Nigeria had also announced an Agriculture Businesses Finance Scheme where it plans to disburse additional loan of N70 billion for practitioners in different value chains of agriculture within the next two years.

The Head, Agribusiness, Ecobank Nigeria, Mojisola Oguntoyinbo, said the summit was part of the bank’s continuous contribution to the growth and development of the agriculture sector of the nation’s economy. According to her, a…