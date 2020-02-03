Edo Govt Petitions IG, DSS, Demands Oshiomhole’s Arrest

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Edo state government has said that it had petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, as well as the Department of Security Service (DSS), demanding the arrest and prosecution of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for constantly flouting the orders of the state government.

The State Deputy Governor , Phillip Shuaibu, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists.

He noted that the “suspended” national chairman needs to seek the governor’s consent as the leader of the party in the state before holding any political rally, but added that Oshiomhole has continued to hold rally in the state without seeking the governor’s approval.

Shuaibu said that if Oshiomhole cannot go to Kano or any other APC controlled -state without seeking the state governor’s consent, then Edo should not be an exception.

Details later…

…